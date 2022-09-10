Malaysia’s Sikh youth Hola Mahalla games makes a comeback

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Malaysian Sikh youth games makes a comeback after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some 600 participants from at least 10 teams, mostly backed by local gurdwaras, are taking part in Hola Mahalla Games 2022 (#hmg2022) which kicked-started at Kelab Aman, Kuala Lumpur, this morning (Sept 10).

Among the games are football, netball, hockey, futsal and telematches. The one-day event is organised by the Sikh Naujawan Sabha Malaysia (SNSM).

