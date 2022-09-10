In Memory: Sardar Jasvanta Singh (1938 – 2021), Ex JKR Temerloh & Jerantut

SARDAR JASVANTA SINGH S/O PAGH SINGH

Ex JKR Temerloh & Jerantut.

Village: Chuhar Chak, Moga

Wife: Sardarni Jasuan Kaur d/o Ram Singh

Your life was a blessing,

your memory a treasure,

you are loved beyond words

and missed beyond measure.

Forever will be loved and cherished by:-

Siblings and In-laws,

Children and In-laws,

Grandchildren and In-laws,

Great-grandchildren,

Nephews and nieces,

Relatives and friends.

1st Barsi, Sukhmani Sahib Path, Chaupai Sahib Path, Kirtan and Ardas will be held on 17 September 2022 (Saturday) from 9am onwards at Gurdwara Sahib Mentakab, Pahang. Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

For further information, please contact:

1) Amarjeet – 0199239115

2) Sukhdarshan – 0123067889

3) Reshvin – 0177276388

﻿

| Entry: 10 Sept 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

