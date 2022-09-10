A different India

Photo: Panjab Digital Library

A Map of India from 1934, showing provinces and districts of the country during the years 1932-33. On the left side, states and their districts are mentioned for the references. – Text & Photo: Panjab Digital Library

RELATED STORY:

Natural Panjab: Thinking beyond ideology and politics (Asia Samachar, 19 Aug 2020)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here