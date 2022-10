Satwant Singh Dhaliwal (1962 – 2022), Tampin

ਜਿਸ ਕੀ ਵਸਤੁ ਸੋਈ ਲੈ ਜਾਇਗਾ

Jis Ke Vast Soee Leh Jayejaga

SARDAR SATWANT SINGH DHALIWAL S/O LATE SARDAR GURDEV SINGH DHALIWAL AND LATE MADAM GURMEL KAUR OF TAMPIN

31.10.1962 – 14.10.2022

Passed away peacefully on 14.10.2022.

A loving brother and uncle. Deeply loved and missed by the entire family and his friends. Gone too soon.

Siblings / Spouses:

1) Late Gurnam Singh / Jaswinder Kaur

2) Mengit Kaur / Gurdev Singh

3) Rejinder Singh / Rajinder Kaur

4) Jusvir Singh / Surinder Kaur

5) Baldev Kaur / Late Ranbir Singh

Programme at Gurdwara Sahib Tampin –

22 October 2022 (Saturday) – Kirtan at 9.30am followed by Sehaj Path Da Bhog at 12pm with Guru Ka Langgar thereafter

Contact:

018 229 9620 – Rejinder Singh Dhaliwal

019 362 8355 – Jusvir Singh Dhaliwal

“You maybe gone from our sight but you are never gone from our hearts”



| Entry: 17 Sept 2022 | Source: Family



