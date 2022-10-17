Sarjit Singh Aulakh (1949 – 2022), Menglembu, Perak

SARJIT SINGH AULAKH S/O GURDIT SINGH
23.6.1949 – 17.10.2022
It is with profound sadness that we, the family of Sarjit Singh, announce his peaceful passing surrounded by his loved ones on the 17th October 2022.
Son of Late Gurdit Singh & Gurnam Kaur of Batu Gajah
Son in Law of Late Atma Singh & Jasbir Kaur of Menglembu
Wife: Manjeet Kaur
Children / Spouses: Balraj Singh / Hasmit Kaur
Grandchildren: Pevlyn Raj Kaur, Revlyn Raj Kaur
Please be informed that the cortege will depart for the Wadda Gurdwara Ipoh Sikh Crematorium on 18 October 2022 (Tuesday) at 11.30am followed by cremation (saskaar) at 12pm.
Residence: No 5, Hala Lahat Mines 5, Bandar Lahat Mines, 31500 Lahat Perak
Path da Bhog: TBA
Contact:
Balraj 017 5233710
Pritam 017 5752601
| Entry: 17 Sept 2022 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: asia.samachar@gmail.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here