Sarjit Singh Aulakh (1949 – 2022), Menglembu, Perak

SARJIT SINGH AULAKH S/O GURDIT SINGH

23.6.1949 – 17.10.2022

It is with profound sadness that we, the family of Sarjit Singh, announce his peaceful passing surrounded by his loved ones on the 17th October 2022. ⁣

Son of Late Gurdit Singh & Gurnam Kaur of Batu Gajah

Son in Law of Late Atma Singh & Jasbir Kaur of Menglembu

Wife: Manjeet Kaur

Children / Spouses: Balraj Singh / Hasmit Kaur

Grandchildren: Pevlyn Raj Kaur, Revlyn Raj Kaur

⁣

Please be informed that the cortege will depart for the Wadda Gurdwara Ipoh Sikh Crematorium ⁣on 18 October 2022 (Tuesday) at 11.30am followed by cremation (saskaar) at 12pm.

⁣

Residence: No 5, Hala Lahat Mines 5, Bandar Lahat Mines, 31500 Lahat Perak

Path da Bhog: TBA

Contact:

Balraj 017 5233710

Pritam 017 5752601

﻿

| Entry: 17 Sept 2022 | Source: Family

﻿

