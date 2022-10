Mata Puran Kaur (1936 -2022), Selayang

Jeha Chiri Likhiya Teha Hukam Kmahe

Ghale Aave Nanka Sade Uthi Jaye

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥ ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

ੴ Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh ੴ

MATA PURAN KAUR W/O LATE SARDAR KUNDAN SINGH

Passed away peacefully on the 19th of October 2022. Age 86 years-old

Leaving behind Children:

Harjinder Kaur w/o Harjit Singh

Gurdev Singh h/o Kuldip Kaur

Late Sarjit Kaur w/o Late Kalvinder Singh

Jasbir Kaur w/o Mukhtiar Singh

Diljit Kaur w/o Karam Singh

Grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Details of saskar/funeral are as follows:

Last respect can be paid at Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur on the 20 of October 2022 (Thursday) from 11 am onwards and cremation at 12 pm.

Cortege leaves Lot 350, Jalan 2/1, Kg. Laksamana, Batu Caves at 10.30am

Path da Bhog: 30 October 2022 (Sunday), from 10am to 12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru

A loving devoted Wife, Mother, Sister, Mother-in-Law and Grandmother. She will be deeply missed & fondly remembered by all.

Contact:

012 678 0263 (Gurdev Singh)

016 341 6961 (Karam Singh)

013 330 2119 (Mukhtiar Singh Gill)



Entry: 19 Oct 2022



