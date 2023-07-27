Krishan Singh PJK (1932 – 2023), Klang

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi ||

Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)

Today a light has gone out of our lives

A gentle loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather

KRISHAN SINGH PJK S/O INDER SINGH

8.1.1932 – 27.7.2023

Aged 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday 27th July 2023 at Bukit Tinggi Medical Centre, Klang

whose absence is dearly missed and memories fondly remembered by all.

Wife: Late Jaginder Bhagat Kaur

Children / Spouses:

Gurmit Kaur / Prof Emeritus Dr Ranjit Singh

Dr Jaspal Singh / Manjit Kaur

Surjit Kaur / Late Surjit Singh Bamrah

Ranjit Singh / Sunita Chabra

Late Amarjit Kaur

Harveen Kaur / Dalip Singh Khorana

Grandchildren / Spouses:

Dr Surinderjit Singh / Kiranjeet Dulkoan

Dr Sarenjit Kaur / Jayvinder Singh Pandher

Dr Jasmeet Kaur / Dr Ramesh Joshi

Dr Jaspreet Kaur / Satgian Singh Gill

Rabdeep Kaur Bamrah

Ranpal Singh

Dr Harkrishpaal Singh / Jessveena Kaur

Dr Jaswinderpal Singh / Dr Phevenpreet Kaur

Jasveerpal Singh

Gushrahulpaal Singh

Divya Roshini Kaur

Hargobind Singh Khorana

Great-Grandchildren:

Trishveer Jay Singh Pandher

Harleen Kaur Darar

Ranbir Singh Darar

Jasleen Joshi

Angad Dev Joshi

And a host of close relatives and dear friends to mourn the loss.

The cortege will leave No 18, Lengkuk Rhu 2/KS 6, Bandar Botanic, 41200, Klang, Selangor at 2.15 pm on 29th of July (Saturday) for cremation at Fairy Park, Meru at 3.30 p.m.

Akandh Path for the Antim Ardaas will be held in Gurdwara Sahib Klang, commencing from 31st July (Monday) at 9.00 am to 2nd August (Wednesday) at 12.00 pm.

For further details, please contact:

Dr Jaspal Singh – 016 385 1880

Ranjit Singh – 019 332 3164

| Entry: 27 July 2023 | Source: Family

