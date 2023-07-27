Krishan Singh PJK (1932 – 2023), Klang

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi ||
Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)
Today a light has gone out of our lives
A gentle loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather
KRISHAN SINGH PJK S/O INDER SINGH
8.1.1932 – 27.7.2023
Aged 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday 27th July 2023 at Bukit Tinggi Medical Centre, Klang
whose absence is dearly missed and memories fondly remembered by all.
Wife: Late Jaginder Bhagat Kaur
Children / Spouses:
Gurmit Kaur / Prof Emeritus Dr Ranjit Singh
Dr Jaspal Singh / Manjit Kaur
Surjit Kaur / Late Surjit Singh Bamrah
Ranjit Singh / Sunita Chabra
Late Amarjit Kaur
Harveen Kaur / Dalip Singh Khorana
Grandchildren / Spouses:
Dr Surinderjit Singh / Kiranjeet Dulkoan
Dr Sarenjit Kaur / Jayvinder Singh Pandher
Dr Jasmeet Kaur / Dr Ramesh Joshi
Dr Jaspreet Kaur / Satgian Singh Gill
Rabdeep Kaur Bamrah
Ranpal Singh
Dr Harkrishpaal Singh / Jessveena Kaur
Dr Jaswinderpal Singh / Dr Phevenpreet Kaur
Jasveerpal Singh
Gushrahulpaal Singh
Divya Roshini Kaur
Hargobind Singh Khorana
Great-Grandchildren:
Trishveer Jay Singh Pandher
Harleen Kaur Darar
Ranbir Singh Darar
Jasleen Joshi
Angad Dev Joshi
And a host of close relatives and dear friends to mourn the loss.
The cortege will leave No 18, Lengkuk Rhu 2/KS 6, Bandar Botanic, 41200, Klang, Selangor at 2.15 pm on 29th of July (Saturday) for cremation at Fairy Park, Meru at 3.30 p.m.
Akandh Path for the Antim Ardaas will be held in Gurdwara Sahib Klang, commencing from 31st July (Monday) at 9.00 am to 2nd August (Wednesday) at 12.00 pm.
For further details, please contact:
Dr Jaspal Singh – 016 385 1880
Ranjit Singh – 019 332 3164
| Entry: 27 July 2023 | Source: Family
