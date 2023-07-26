Karman Kaur Thandi breaks into US Open

Karman Kaur Thandi – Photo: PC: SportsCafe.in

Karman Kaur Thandi has emerged as the second Indian woman, after Sania Mirza, to secure a professional title in the United States.

On Sunday (July 23), she showcased her tennis prowess by winning the singles title at the ITF W60 Evansville tournament, bagging a worth US$60,000 prize money.

The victory also gave a significant boost in her Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings, moving into the top 210 players. The victory also earned her a spot in the US Open qualifiers, a highly coveted opportunity for any professional tennis player.

On July 24, she defeated World No. 294 Yulia Starodubtsewa 7-5 4-6 6-1 to win the ITF W60 Evansville title. With this win, Karman moves into the top-210 of the WTA rankings and seals the US Open qualifying spot.

“Hard work pays,” she tweeted.

She will make her maiden appearance at the US Open Qualifying at the Flushing Meadows which begins on Aug 28.

The tourney is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the year after the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon. It is also the highest-paying Grand Slam, making a US$2.6 million payout each for the 2022 winners of the men’s and women’s singles events respectively.

This is the second consecutive season that Karman, who is supported by the Chandigarh-based RoundGlass Tennis Academy, had chosen to play in the northern American circuit.

Her coach Aditya Sachdeva told an Indian newspaper: “There are a lot of $60K and $80K tournaments in the US, they are not that many in Asia or even in Europe…As her ranking goes up, it allows her to play in the higher league, the doors keep opening as you go further.”

