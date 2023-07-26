Seremban whiz kids get laptop

Gursheetal Kaur Sidhu receives the laptop from Malaysian federal minister V Sivakumar at Karnival Jom Latih in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, on July 23. – Photo: GSB

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Seven Sikh students from Seremban who excelled in the recent SPM examinations received one laptop each from Human Resource Development Corporation (HRD Corp).

The laptops were presented by Minister of Human Resources V Sivakumar at an event called Karnival Jom Latih in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, on July 23.

The recipients were Pearljeit Kaur Ravinderjit Singh, Jagroshanpreet Singh Hardeep Singh, Preetvina Kaur Gill Malkit Singh, Harleen Kaur Khaira, Gursheetal Kaur Sidhu, Jesvin Jeet Kaur Rekkar and Rhea Aneera Kaur Ranjit Singh.

Also present were Negeri Sembilan state exco Chew Seh Yong, state deputy secretary Muhammad Nahar Mohd Sidek and HRDCorp CEO Shahul Hameed Dawood.

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban also received 40 food baskets worth RM150 each and a donation of RM5,000.

SPM achievers posing with minister V Sivakumar at the Karnival Jom Latih in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, on July 23. The students include (L-R) Pearljeit Kaur, Harleen Kaur Khaira, Gursheetal Kaur Sidhu, Jesvin Jeet Kaur Rekkar and Rhea Aneera Kaur.

RELATED STORY:

From sunny Kuala Lumpur to sunny Florida. Harvinder Kaur lands fully-funded internship (Asia Samachar, 16 April 2023)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here