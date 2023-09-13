Mata Santokh Kaur (1936 – 2023), Nilai

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh.

With great sadness we would like to inform that Mata Santokh Kaur w/o Late Bhai Mohinder Singh Grewal (Nilai) passed away peacefully on the 5th of September 2023.

MATA SANTOKH KAUR D/O PARN SINGH

16.5.1936 – 5.9.2023

Village: Malak, Jagraon.

Children

Amarjit Kaur & Late Jaswant Singh (JB) Delwill Singh & Mahinder Kaur (Seremban) Late Kluan Singh & Surinder Kaur (Nilai) Serwanjit Kaur & Late Santhiran (Seremban)

Grandchildren

Baljit Singh & Charanjit Kaur (JB) Gurmeet Kaur (UK) Charanjit Singh & Parveen Pattiram (JB) Dr Melinder Kaur & Harpreet Singh (Medan) Amarpreet Singh & Dr Jaspreet Kaur (Nilai) Davindran & Nuratiqah Binti Zainal Abidin (Seremban) Kishenjit (Seremban) Thanraj (Seremban)

Great Grandchildren

Jasjit Singh Ishleen Kaur Dhia Alayna Davindran

Sahej Path Da Bhog will be held on 16th September 2023 (Saturday), 9.30am onwards, at Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Thank you.

Forever in our hearts

For further enquiries contact:

Delwill Singh (012 – 222 2112)

Amarpreet Singh (012 – 978 4623)

| Entry: 13 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here