Reena Raj moves from Air Asia to Khazanah Nasional

Malaysia

Reena Raj is the new Vice-President of Corporate Communications at Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

The journalist-turned-communication practitioner joined Khazanah in April after a four-and-a-half year stint as the Government Relations Manager at budget airline Air Asia. Prior to that, Reena was a deputy news editor at the Malay Mail.

Her current responsibilities encompass spearheading parliamentary affairs and concurrently overseeing the Khazanah Residency Programme, as well as M.E.S.H Up, a pivotal platform within Khazanah, that fuels corporate communications knowledge sharing and facilitates valuable networking opportunities.

“This role reflects my commitment to nurturing an environment of continuous learning and collaboration. The transition from the aviation sector to this new domain has been invigorating, and I eagerly anticipate the meaningful contributions and growth that lie ahead,” she said in an entry at her LinkedIn.

Reena has a Bachelors in Communication from Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR).

