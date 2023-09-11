Sardar Avatar Singh (1938 – 2023), Former Director, Syarikat Steelcon / Shah Alam

ਜੇਹਾ ਚੀਰੀ ਲਿਖਿਆ ਤੇਹਾ ਹੁਕਮੁ ਕਮਾਹਿ ॥

ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥

Jaehaa Cheeree Likhiaa Thaehaa Hukam Kamaahi ||

Ghalae Aavehi Naanakaa Sadhae Outhee Jaahi ||1|| (SGGS, 1239)

As His Decree is issued, so is His Command obeyed.

Those who are sent, come. O Nanak; when they are called back, they depart and go.

Papaji, a reserved yet principled man, exuded wisdom and readily aided others, leaving behind a legacy of integrity and kindness that continues to inspire.

In Loving Memory

SARDAR AVATAR SINGH S/O LATE SARDAR DARSHAN SINGH

7.10.1938 – 11.9.2023

Section 3, Shah Alam

Husband to LATE SARDARNI PRETAM KAUR D/O LATE SARDAR GURCHARAN SINGH

Passed away peacefully on 11th September 2023

Deeply Missed and Forever Cherished by:

Children / Spouses

Dr. Harjinder Singh (IPOH) / Dr. Paream Kaur (IPOH)

Late Nareender Kaur (UK) / Dr. Paul Dolman (UK)

Raveender Singh (S’PORE) / Sangeeta Palta (S’PORE)

Grandchildren

Ashvinder, Ashlynder, Armaan Dev, Mahaan & Pavan Dev

And

Brothers, Sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins & a host of relatives and friends.

We would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all Doctors, family and friends who have assisted and supported us during these past few months.

Saskar/Cremation:

Nirvana Memorial Park (Shah Alam) on 12th September, 2023 at 1400

Tmn Perkuburan, Jalan Pusaka 21/1, Off Persiaran Jubli Perak, Section 21, 40300 Shah Alam, Selangor

Cortege Timing:

Cortege leaves from No 1, Jalan Merbau 3/11, Shah Alam, 40000 on 12th September 2023, 2023 at 1300

Path Da Bhog:

23rd September 2023 from 0930 at Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam

Contact Details (Call or Whatsapp):

Dr. Harjinder (0168312379)

Raveender (+65 91887293)

