Harbans Kaur (1942 – 2023), Seri Kembangan

HARBANS KAUR A/P JAGAT SINGH

1.1.1942 – 10.9.2023

Passed away peacefully on Sept 10, 2023

Mother: Late Sarjit Kaur

Father: Late Jagat Singh

Last respects on 11 September 2023 (Monday), 11am onwards at residence at No 4, Jalan LP 2/15, Taman Lestari Perdana, Seri Kembangan, 43300, Selangor

Cortege leaves from residence at 1.30pm followed by cremation at 3pm at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur.

For futher enquiries contact:

Harbinder : 019 383 9530

Kashminder : 019 269 5059

Left to be with the Almighty Akal Purakh Peacefully. Please join us for the Antam Ardas Prayers.

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 10 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here