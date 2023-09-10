Mata Kartar Kaur (1932 – 2022), Kuala Pilah

First Barsi

IN LOVING MEMORY OF

MATA KARTAR KAUR

(VG. Dharamkot)

(1932-2022)

Wife of Late Sardar Sham Singh Rai (Retired Police, VG. Bughipura)

KUALA PILAH, NEGERI SEMBILAN

Kirtan & Path da Bhog

September 17, 2023 (Sunday), from 9.30am to 12pm, followed by Guru Ka Langgar

GURDWARA SAHIB KUALA PILAH

No. 9, Jalan Raja Melewar, 72000 Kuala Pilah, Negeri Sembilan

CONTACT FOR DETAILS:

Manjit Rai 013 390 8568 | Jindar Rai 019 650 1838 | Billie Rai 012 313 5776

| Entry: 10 Sept 2023 | Source: Family

