Niketan Malaysia set to complete renovation, short of RM120k

If all goes to plan, the renovation work for the headquarters of Sant Attar Singh Ji Brahm Vidya Niketan Malaysia will be completed by next month (October 2023). Some 70% of the work at hand has been completed.

The Malaysian Sikh organisation involved in Sikhi parchaar is short of RM120,000 for the remainder of the work, according to a note sent to Asia Samachar. (See appeal letter below).

The on-going work is the first major renovation for its building in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, purchased in 2001.

LETTER FROM NIKETAN MALAYSIA

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh,

Dear Respected Members & Sadhsanggat Ji,

Progress Updates:-

We are well into the 8th month since the project started & the progress has been promising with the undivided support from our contractors & donors.

We have reached 70% completion & are gearing to complete the project by the middle of October 2023. We have also reached the initial target of RM600,000 donations for the project with your kind support.

As we move forward towards the completion of the project, we with folded hands look forward to have your kind financial support from every individual to secure its mission of Sikhi Parchaar via this new uplifted premises as we are still short of RM120,000 to complete the project within the targetted timeline which are basically on the fittings & items required.

The updated list of items that are available & require donations is shared here.

Also listed is the progress update as of now:

Pillars are up for the whole renovation area. Ground soil treatment completed. Concrete slabs completed for the extension areas. Brick work & plastering completed for 90% of the renovation area & are moving to complete the first floor remaining rooms by end of August. Roofing works to begin next week including plaster ceilings. Perimeter walls repairs & touch ups completed. Paintings & electrical / items fittings & finishing for the building scheduled to start early September 2023. Palki & Sachkhand works to start end of this month Daily langgar continues with around 40 to 50 people enjoying their lunch. Total payment of RM370,000 completed to the contractor. We hope that you could help us with any amount of donations & we will be greatly humbled.

You may bank in your donations to our account at:

Name: Yayasan Sant Attar Singh Ji Brahm Vidya Niketan Malaysia

Bank: Maybank

Account Number: 5123 3430 3504

Please text the bank in slips to Treasurer Penji Navinder Kaur +6012-9788480 or President Veer Charanbir Singh +6016-2789964 so that we can arrange for official receipts.

Please help us by clicking the forward button & sharing this message to all your contacts as we together make this project a success.

Love All Serve All in the name of Humanity. We are all Children of GOD.

Aayo Ral Mil Kareyeh Sewa.

Dhanvaad

NIKETAN EXCO 2022-2024

