Gurcharan Kaur (1934 – 2023), Kg Pandan / Taman Maluri

GURCHARAN KAUR A/P KARTLAR SINGH

4.3.1934 – 15.10.2023

Village: Sarhali Kalan, Punjab District: Amritsar

Husband: Late Inder Singh

Children / Spouses:

Kelawant Kaur / Late Kaka Singh

Paramjit Kaur

Amargi Kaur / Tirlok Singh (USA)

Dalvinder Kaur

Ranjit Kaur

Grandchildren / Spouse:

Gurpreet Kaur / Govingeet Singh

Great Grandchildren:

Jaiveer Singh Kler

Ranvir Singh Kler

Special Thanks:

Columbia Asia Hospital Shah Alam

Dr. Sashi

Dr. Yuha

Dr. Fajrina

Ms. Puspa Dewi (Caretaker)

Saskaar / Cremation: 2.30pm, 17th October 2023 (Tuesday), Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège leaves residence at 107, Jalan Pertiwi, Taman Maluri, 55100 Kuala Lumpur at 1.15pm, 17th October 2023

Path da Bhog: 28th October 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan, Jalan Kampung Pandan

Contact:

Paramjit Kaur 012-6396747

Dalvinder Kaur 016-2839487

Gurpreet Kaur 016-2321871

Our beloved Bibi, she was our strong mother. She worked hard to bring up her five daughters and gave us a good life. She was our pillar of strength. We are proud of our Bibi. We will cherish all the memories and we will continue to live with our Bibi good guidance. We have no words to express our loss of our Bibi. Thank You Bibi, you will always be in our heart.

Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):

Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80

Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8

| Entry: 15 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here