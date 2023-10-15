Gurcharan Kaur (1934 – 2023), Kg Pandan / Taman Maluri

GURCHARAN KAUR A/P KARTLAR SINGH
4.3.1934 – 15.10.2023
Village: Sarhali Kalan, Punjab District: Amritsar
Husband: Late Inder Singh
Children / Spouses:
Kelawant Kaur / Late Kaka Singh
Paramjit Kaur
Amargi Kaur / Tirlok Singh (USA)
Dalvinder Kaur
Ranjit Kaur
Grandchildren / Spouse:
Gurpreet Kaur / Govingeet Singh
Great Grandchildren:
Jaiveer Singh Kler
Ranvir Singh Kler
Special Thanks:
Columbia Asia Hospital Shah Alam
Dr. Sashi
Dr. Yuha
Dr. Fajrina
Ms. Puspa Dewi (Caretaker)
Saskaar / Cremation: 2.30pm, 17th October 2023 (Tuesday), Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Cortège leaves residence at 107, Jalan Pertiwi, Taman Maluri, 55100 Kuala Lumpur at 1.15pm, 17th October 2023
Path da Bhog: 28th October 2023 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan, Jalan Kampung Pandan
Contact:
Paramjit Kaur 012-6396747
Dalvinder Kaur 016-2839487
Gurpreet Kaur 016-2321871
Our beloved Bibi, she was our strong mother. She worked hard to bring up her five daughters and gave us a good life. She was our pillar of strength. We are proud of our Bibi. We will cherish all the memories and we will continue to live with our Bibi good guidance. We have no words to express our loss of our Bibi. Thank You Bibi, you will always be in our heart.
Location links to Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium):
Waze: https://waze.com/ul/hw283f6j80
Google Maps: https://maps.app.goo.gl/pMdsmynGTTzcVr1e8
| Entry: 15 Oct 2023 | Source: Family
