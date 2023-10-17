‘Malayan tigresses’ break records and stereotypes – FMT

Asheesh (left) and Kanchen with their younger sister and parents at the airport before leaving for Mongolia for the EUFA Invite U-17 women friendly

By Naveen Prabu | FMT | Malaysia |

PETALING JAYA: In the realm of football, Asheesh Kaur Nanua and Kanchenjeet Kaur Nanua, two teenage sisters from Malaysia, have left an indelible mark on the pitch with their prowess.

In 2016, they joined an international football trial organised by Astro, competing to train with Spanish giants FC Barcelona. Asheesh secured her spot among the chosen few.

Asheesh, 18, and her sister Kanchenjeet, 17, now stand as proud members of the senior national team, despite being among the team’s youngest players – an achievement signifying an incredible journey fuelled by a deep passion for the sport.

However, their path to success came with challenges big and small in their early years, as they faced scepticism and mockery particularly from the parents and supporters of opposing boys’ teams.

Kanchenjeet said that they also encountered the usual stereotypes, one being that female footballers ought to conform to a more “masculine” image.

Their refusal to conform was rewarded this year at the SEA Games, when Kanchenjeet became one of the youngest players to represent the national team, known as the Malayan Tigress.

One wefie for the flight: Asheesh (left) and Kanchen en-route to Mongolia for an EUFA Invite

