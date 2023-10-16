Inderpal Singh triumphs at MasterChef Singapore

Inderpal Singh wins MasterChef Singapore Season 4

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Home-based F&B business owner Inderpal Singh was the toast in town when he emerged as the winner of MasterChef Singapore Season 4.

The 33-year-old contestant overcame a stiff challenge from two other finalists — business manager Mandy Kee and administrative officer Tina Amin — in the finale aired on Sunday (Oct 15).

After months of intense cookoffs and a night of culinary artistry, the final challenge boiled down to creating a three-course menu for the judges.

Inderpal’s culinary finesse and elevated renditions of Punjabi cuisine dazzled the judges, earning him the most coveted cookery title in Singapore’s culinary scene.

As the dramatic three-round duel came to an end, Inderpal clinched the win with an impressive score of 76.6 out of 90. In their assessment of his prowess, the judges praised Inderpal’s outstanding flavour profile across dishes that delivered surprises in taste and texture with every bite, and which showcased his heart and soul on a plate.

“I am truly humbled and blessed with the love I have received. I am so glad I managed to bring Punjabi food to the forefront and show case our cuisine. Please continue to support and shower me with your blessings as I continue on this culinary journey,” Inderpal said in a text message to Asia Samachar. “To the Sikh Sangat and readers of Asia Samachar. Thank you for following my journey and supporting me along the way.”

The newly-crowned MasterChef Singapore walked away with S$10,000 cash, an RWS staycation package, a three-month internship and a tableware collection.

The main dish prepared by Inderpal Singh at the finale of MasterChef Singapore Season 4 on 15 Oct 2023 – Photo: Mediacorp

RELATED STORY:

Fish curry takes Jasbir to MasterChef Asia (Asia Samachar, 24 Aug 2015)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here