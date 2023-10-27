Bishan Bedi, the spin maestro

After retiring from active cricket, Bishan wanted to give back to the game that had made him a superstar. He not only coached India but also his home State of Punjab.

Bishan Bedi

Can there be a better tribute to a departed soul than what his immediate near and dear ones – the family – have to say:

“Isn’t it in Dad’s character to bowl us over with the ultimate spin ball, one that even we never saw coming?

While we are in shock and overcome with grief, we find solace in knowing that he lived a rich, fearless, and full life that inspired many. We are moved by each and every message of love we have received, publicly and personally,

Thank you to everyone for celebrating his grit, humor and a giant heart. It is heartwarming to see how many generations Dad inspired through his life. Every day of his life was spent in devotion to his family and faith and in service of his Waheguru. He epitomised living a life that was Nirbhou Nirvair and we are comforted in knowing that he is with his beloved now.

Dad, we are blessed to have you as our fearless leader. We will strive to live by your motto- to observe and absorb. Keep guiding us from the great beyond.

In love and faith

Anju Bedi, Angad, Mehar, Guriq, Neha, Gautam, Suhavi.”

One is left with no words to say anything more to a man who was recognised in his lifetime as the “king of spin”. Bishan may have left us after 77 eventful years of his worldly life but the memories we have of him are forever.

A man who created his own identity with accurate spin bowling combined with variation and flight that dreaded even the mightiest of the batters of his time. He was a fighter, a great challenger and above all a wonderful human being and a true sportsman.

His innings of 67 Test matches got him 266 wickets, the maximum by any Indian bowler till his time. He also had the distinction of capturing more than 1250 wickets in county cricket while playing for Northamptonshire. This is the maximum by any Indian player in English-county cricket.

He led India in 22 Test matches and won six of them. The first-ever win for India in One Day Internationals also came under his captaincy when India beat East Africa. And Bishan was the main tormentor of East African bating.

He was a fighter. Though not a great batter. he played some superb innings, including as a night watchman, and once hit a Kiwi spinner – Peter Petherick – for a flurry of sixes for a well-made half-century. At times he loved swinging his bat around for some useful runs to the teams’ total.

He was a superb human being. While in Pakistan he could not wait to donate blood to a young boy fighting for life in a Karachi hospital. Bishan went unnoticed and saved the life of the child with his great humanitarian gesture.

After retiring from active cricket, Bishan wanted to give back to the game that had made him a superstar. He not only coached India but also his home State of Punjab. It was he who trained the young Punjab team to the victory podium in the prestigious Ranji Trophy in 1992-93, a performance that is yet to be repeated. He was also instrumental in making Delhi Ranji champions for four years in a row.

B Ishan was bold, honest and a true sportsman to the core of his heart. As an active member of the Arjuna Awardees Association, he took up several projects for the well-being of sportspersons for their post-retirement life.

He was a fitness freak and all his trainees, including national and state players, knew that Bishan was a hard taskmaster and would never compromise on fitness.

FROM THE GUARDIAN: The former India captain Bishan Bedi, widely regarded as one of cricket’s greatest spin bowlers, has died aged 77. A slow left-armer with an armoury of variations, Bedi played 67 Tests between 1967 and 1979, taking 266 wickets at an average of 28.71, while he also played in 10 ODIs. Bedi led his country in 22 Tests, winning six times, between 1975 and 1979 and at the time of his retirement, he was India’s leading wicket-taker before being overtaken by Kapil Dev a few years later.

Because of his principles and trust in doing things in a professional and ethical manner, he would never hesitate to call a spade a spade. It is why he was known as a rebel and preferred to part ways with people and organisations rather than compromise on his principles. That made Bishan stands apart from the rest of his class.

Those who valued his principles and professionalism would vow by him. One such admirer had been his former Test colleague and Pakistan allrounder Intikhab Alam. “Inti”, as he is known in cricket circles, also remained associated with the Punjab Ranji Trophy.

It may be a mere coincidence that months before, Bishan said goodbye to all of us, he had a meeting with Intikhab Alam at historic Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. Though in a wheelchair, Bishan was all excited for his reunion with his long-time friend Inti.

He was a great friend. I used to interact with him regularly. Lately, we have been in touch over the phone. I still remember when I persuaded him to resume his column in The Tribune. He had stopped writing after his bold and fearless writing ruffled many feathers, especially high-ups, both in the Cricket Control Board and the government. He never relented as he was the lone fighter for the players and the game.

(Prabhjot Singh is a veteran journalist with over three decades of experience of 14 years with Reuters News and 30 years with The Tribune Group, covering a wide spectrum of subjects and stories. He has covered Punjab and Sikh affairs for more than three decades besides covering seven Olympics and several major sporting events and hosting TV shows.)

