Patna sanggat showed away for Indian president visit, reports WSN

In a development that has sent shockwaves throughout the Sikh community, the Sikh Sangat of Patna has urgently appealed to the highest religious authority, Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh Ji of the Akal Takht Sahib, seeking immediate intervention over the flagrant violation of Maryada – the Sikh Code of Conduct – at Takht Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib, during the recent visit of the Indian President Droupadi Murmu there. World Sikh News (WSN) editor Jagmohan Singh reports on the basis of photographic and video evidence and after speaking to members of the Sangat who were present in the sanctum sanctorum and the Sangat which convened a meeting a day after the visit of the Indian President.
By Jagmohan Singh | World Sikh News |
LOOK AT THE MAIN PICTURE CLOSELY. The President of India is inside Darbar Sahib, Takht Patna Sahib. Except for her security paraphernalia and the Prabandhak Committee team, there is not a single member of the Sikh Sangat. There was no earthquake in Patna or another calamity that there was no Sangat. The Sangat, according to information gathered by The World Sikh News, numbered around 70-80 a majority of which were women.
In response to the security umbrella of the visiting dignitary, the Superintendent of Takht Patna Sahib -Daljit Singh, acting high and mighty and using strong words shooed away the Sangat from Darbar Sahib. He was obviously executing orders from the Prabandhak Committee, who were complying with the administrative demand for an empty area prior to the President’s visit.
In a move that demonstrated sycophancy at its worst, the Takht Prabandhak Committee flagrantly displayed their subservience to the administrative and political system by hushing out the Sikh Sangat from Darbar Sahib, Takht Patna Sahib, grossly disrupting the sanctity of the holy place.
Now have a close look at the photo above. Indian President Droupadi Murmao is surrounded by the members of the Takht Committee, her security cover personnel, and Sewadars of the Takht Committee on duty. There is not a single member of the Sangat in the Darbar Sahib.
WSN spoke to members of a family from Ludhiana who were part of the Sangat in Patna and who were pushed outside Darbar Sahib. The lady said, “I was totally devastated. This has never happened anywhere at any time. I join the Sangat in Patna seeking exemplary punishment for the Takht Committee.”
Surprised and shocked, Gursharanjit Singh, a former Senior Manager of Punjab and Sind Bank, who was also visiting Takht Sahib, told WSN that there was a Sikh lady from Singapore, who resisted the pushing by Sewadars led by Daljit Singh Superintendent, and that she was visibly upset and angry.
Manohar Singh Bagga, a senior leader of the Sikh community from Patna, under whose leadership the meeting of the Sangat was held, vociferously articulated the anguish of the community, “In the long history of our sacred institutions, no dignitary’s visit, no matter how esteemed, has ever superseded the sacredness of our traditions. This blatant deviation is not only unprecedented but deeply hurtful.”
The Sangat present inside the Takht Sahib engrossed in the Gurbani Kirtan, were forcibly evacuated to facilitate the President’s visit. Iqbal Singh Lucky Bagga, another influential voice within the community, lamented, “The Gurbani listeners were displaced. This has never happened before, not even when other high-profile dignitaries visited.”
Iqbal Singh Lucky BaggaIqbal Singh Lucky Bagga also pointed out the harassment to the Sangat who were locked inside their rooms and could not go to the Railway station for departure from Patna. He further apprised that schoolchildren returning home were also prevented from entering the Takht premises.
