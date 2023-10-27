Balbib Kaur (Biro) (1941 – 2023), Klang

BALBIB KAUR (BIRO) D/O LATE CHANAN SINGH THUNDA (KLANG)
Village: Thunda
5.7.1941 – 27.10.2023
Husband: Late Swaran Singh
Children / Spouses:
Jismel Singh / Ranjit Kaur
Mahindar Singh / Nirinder Kaur
Late Gurcharn Singh / Dalvinder Kaur
Grandchildren:
Kawaljit Singh / Kavita Kaur
Nashvinder Kaur / Vilbert Raj
Simranjit Kaur / Dabraj Singh
Terinder Singh
Late Dharamjit Singh
Roshan Singh
Arvinn Singh
And Great Grandchildren
Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 28 Oct 2023 (Saturday), at Hindu Crematorium Simpang Lima, Klang (Add: Jalan Bukit Kubur, Kawasan 1, 41200 Klang, Selangor, Malaysia). To Waze, click here: Waze
Cortège leaves from 40, Lorong Batu Unjur 3A, Taman Bayu Perdana, 41200, Klang at 1.30pm
Path da Bhog: 5 November 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang
Contact:
Mahindar Singh 016 208 7895
Jismel Singh 012 412 1196
Kawaljit Singh 016 475 9669
| Entry: 27 Oct 2023 | Source: Family
