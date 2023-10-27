Balbib Kaur (Biro) (1941 – 2023), Klang

BALBIB KAUR (BIRO) D/O LATE CHANAN SINGH THUNDA (KLANG)

Village: Thunda

5.7.1941 – 27.10.2023

Husband: Late Swaran Singh

Children / Spouses:

Jismel Singh / Ranjit Kaur

Mahindar Singh / Nirinder Kaur

Late Gurcharn Singh / Dalvinder Kaur

Grandchildren:

Kawaljit Singh / Kavita Kaur

Nashvinder Kaur / Vilbert Raj

Simranjit Kaur / Dabraj Singh

Terinder Singh

Late Dharamjit Singh

Roshan Singh

Arvinn Singh

And Great Grandchildren

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 28 Oct 2023 (Saturday), at Hindu Crematorium Simpang Lima, Klang (Add: Jalan Bukit Kubur, Kawasan 1, 41200 Klang, Selangor, Malaysia). To Waze, click here: Waze

Cortège leaves from 40, Lorong Batu Unjur 3A, Taman Bayu Perdana, 41200, Klang at 1.30pm

Path da Bhog: 5 November 2023 (Sunday), from 10am to 12 noon, at Gurdwara Sahib Klang

Contact:

Mahindar Singh 016 208 7895

Jismel Singh 012 412 1196

Kawaljit Singh 016 475 9669

| Entry: 27 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here