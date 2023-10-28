Singapore: Coming together of new Sikh graduates

YSA’s Graduates Tea Reception on Oct 21, 2023 – Photo: YSA

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Newly minted Sikh graduates came together at the annual Graduates Tea Reception organised by the Young Sikh Association Singapore (YSA) on Oct 21.

After speeches by YSA president Harishpal Singh and Valedictorian Andrea, they were presented with a certificate for their achievements. They also joined a panel session with Amrita, Benjamin and Inderpal sharing practical advice on aligning one’s passion with one’s vocation.

Home-based F&B business owner Inderpal Singh was the toast in town when he emerged as the winner of MasterChef Singapore Season 4.

