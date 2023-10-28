Hockey: Malaysia junior succumb to India 3-1 ‘after some glaring mistakes’

India beat Malaysia 3-1 in the Sultan of Johor Cup hockey on Oct 28, 2023 – Photo: Hockey India

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Malaysia lost their second straight game in the Sultan of Johor Cup hockey tourney today (Oct 28).

The home junior men team failed to hold on to its early lead, going down 3-1 to India. On Friday, Malaysia lost to New Zealand 3-2.

In their game today, the flow of hockey in the first 15 minutes was a joy to watch as Malaysia took control of the quarter and gave India a tough time. There was some slick passing, and India were backpaddling most of the time. But some glaring mistakes crept into the Malaysian game after the break, senior sports writer Jugjet Singh repots in the New Straits Times.

In their opening game, India drew 3-3 against their arch-rivals Pakistan.

The 11th edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup began on Oct 28 and will run until Nov 4.

