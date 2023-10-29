Jagjit Kaur (1951 – 2023), Perai, Penang

JAGJIT KAUR

5.5.1951 – 29.10.2023

Husband: Peritam Singh, PJM (Penang)

Children / Spouses:

Chansher Singh Mansher Singh / Manjit Kaur Dr. Shamsher Singh Thind / Simarjeet Kaur Thind Ramsher Singh Thind Shamsher Kaur / Ghanveer Singh Ransher Kaur Thind / Raswinndejas Singh Maan Jansher Singh Thind

Grandchildren:

Pomila Kaur Thind / Gushirljit Singh Despande Msherman Singh Msherjit Singh

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 30 October 2023 (Monday), at Berapit Crematorium, Jalan Berapit, 14000 Bukit Mertajam, Penang

Cortège leaves from the residence at 6623, Lorong Kurau 19, Chai Leng Park, 13700 Perai, Penang at 1.30 pm

Path da Bhog: 11 November 2023 (Satuday), from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Butterworth at Lot 5702, Jalan Todak, Seberang Jaya, 13700 Perai, Penang

Contact: Dr. Shamsher Singh Thind (016 474 1978)

| Entry: 29 Oct 2023 | Source: Family

