Women Hockey: India trash Malaysia 5-0 in Asian Champions Trophy

India thrash Malaysia 5-0 in group match of the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 – Photo: Hockey India

By Asia Samachar | India |

The Malaysian women hockey team is not doing too well in their the Jharkhand Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 campaign.

After losing 3-0 to Japan in their opening match, they then were thrashed 5-0 by host India on Oct 28. The Indian team was fresh from their 7-0 victory over Thailand.

In their subsequent match yesterday, Malaysia drew 1-1 against South Korea.

Malaysia will face China in their next match tonight (Tuesday, 8.45pm Malaysia time). They then play against Thailand (Nov 2, 6.30pm).

