Sardani Mehar Kaur @ Malley (1959 – 2023), Buntong, Perak

SARDARNI MEHAR KAUR (MALLEY) D/O LATE BALWANT SINGH & LATE BHAGO KAUR

15.4.1959 – 23.11.2023

Village: Manauli

Husband: Sardar Pramjit Singh A/L Late Sardar Sajan Singh (2561)

Village: Farmahi

Sons & Daughters-In-Law

Harjit Singh /Harpreet Kaur Jagjit Singh / Keerat Kaur

Daughter & Son-In-Law

Harpreet Kaur Amarpreet Kaur / Reymenjit Singh Sukhjit Kaur / Balraj Singh

Grandchildren & Spouse

1.Manraj Singh

2.Diljeet Kaur

3.Pervina Kaur

4.Gurpreet Kaur

5.Balraj Singh

6.Raspreet Kaur

7.Tejjit Singh

8.Tiapreet Kaur

9.Tejalpreet Kaur

Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm 24.11.2023, Wadda Gurdwara Ipoh.

House Address: 401 Jalan Rimba Panjang, Buntong, 30100 Ipoh Perak

Path da Bhog: 9th Dec 2023 (Saturday), at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh

Contacts:

Harjit Singh +6012 299 5635

Jagjit Singh +6012 327 1042

Pramjit Singh +6012 5202 561

Sardarni Mehar Kaur would be remembered by family and friends always.

We pray her journey back to Waheguru shall be without obstacles but with lots of love and care.

Entry: 23 Nov 2023; Updated: 24 Nov 2023

