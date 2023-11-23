Sardani Mehar Kaur @ Malley (1959 – 2023), Buntong, Perak

SARDARNI MEHAR KAUR (MALLEY) D/O LATE BALWANT SINGH & LATE BHAGO KAUR
15.4.1959 – 23.11.2023
Village: Manauli
Husband: Sardar Pramjit Singh A/L Late Sardar Sajan Singh (2561)
Village: Farmahi
Sons & Daughters-In-Law
- Harjit Singh /Harpreet Kaur
- Jagjit Singh / Keerat Kaur
Daughter & Son-In-Law
- Harpreet Kaur
- Amarpreet Kaur / Reymenjit Singh
- Sukhjit Kaur / Balraj Singh
Grandchildren & Spouse
1.Manraj Singh
2.Diljeet Kaur
3.Pervina Kaur
4.Gurpreet Kaur
5.Balraj Singh
6.Raspreet Kaur
7.Tejjit Singh
8.Tiapreet Kaur
9.Tejalpreet Kaur
Saskaar / Cremation: 12pm 24.11.2023, Wadda Gurdwara Ipoh.
House Address: 401 Jalan Rimba Panjang, Buntong, 30100 Ipoh Perak
Path da Bhog: 9th Dec 2023 (Saturday), at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh
Contacts:
Harjit Singh +6012 299 5635
Jagjit Singh +6012 327 1042
Pramjit Singh +6012 5202 561
Sardarni Mehar Kaur would be remembered by family and friends always.
We pray her journey back to Waheguru shall be without obstacles but with lots of love and care.
| Entry: 23 Nov 2023; Updated: 24 Nov 2023 | Source: Family
