Gurdev Singh (1961 – 2023), Kampung Bemban, Batu Gajah

GURDEV SINGH S/O Late KAPOR SINGH
30.10.1961 – 15.11.2023
Kampung Bemban, Batu Gajah
Mother:
Mohinder Kaur
Sisters:
Manjit Kaur
Balbee Kaur
Amberjit Kaur
Jasber Kaur
Brothers:
Avtar Singh
Late Manjit Singh
Late Hardial Singh
Late Manmohan Singh
Late Jaspal Singh
Path da Phog on 2nd Dec 2023 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Pusing, Perak
Contact:
Jasvin – 016 518 9402
Pardeep – 014 367 5118
You Never Said Goodbye
You never said I’m leaving,
You never said goodbye,
You were gone before we knew it,
And God know why
It broke our heart to loose you,
But you didn’t go alone,
For part of us went with you,
The day God took you home ????????
You’re forever in our hearts till we meet again
-Family-
Entry: 23 Nov 2023
