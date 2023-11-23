Gurdev Singh (1961 – 2023), Kampung Bemban, Batu Gajah

GURDEV SINGH S/O Late KAPOR SINGH

30.10.1961 – 15.11.2023

Kampung Bemban, Batu Gajah

Mother:

Mohinder Kaur

Sisters:

Manjit Kaur

Balbee Kaur

Amberjit Kaur

Jasber Kaur

Brothers:

Avtar Singh

Late Manjit Singh

Late Hardial Singh

Late Manmohan Singh

Late Jaspal Singh

Path da Phog on 2nd Dec 2023 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Pusing, Perak

Contact:

Jasvin – 016 518 9402

Pardeep – 014 367 5118

You Never Said Goodbye

You never said I’m leaving,

You never said goodbye,

You were gone before we knew it,

And God know why

It broke our heart to loose you,

But you didn’t go alone,

For part of us went with you,

The day God took you home ????????

You’re forever in our hearts till we meet again

-Family-

| Entry: 23 Nov 2023 | Source: Family

