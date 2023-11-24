Indian cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur joins BBC 100 Women 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur earned the distinction of becoming the first Indian woman to be named as one of Wisden's five Cricketers of the Year.

Harmanpreet Kaur listed in BBC 100 Women 2023

By Asia Samachar | India |

Harmanpreet Kaur earned the distinction of becoming the first Indian woman to be named as one of Wisden’s five Cricketers of the Year. And now she has been inducted into the BBC 100 Women 2023 list.

The captain of the India women’s national cricket team is a prolific scorer both at home and abroad. Last year she led her team to a silver-medal finish at the Commonwealth Games. In domestic cricket, she led Mumbai Indians to win the inaugural Women’s Premier League in March, according to the entry.

One of her career highlights came in 2017, when she scored 171 runs off 115 balls for India in their Women’s World Cup semi-final match against Australia, helping to propel her team into the final.

BBC 100 Women names 100 influential and inspiring women around the world every year.

RELATED STORY:

Story behind cricket sensation Harmanpreet Kaur’s jersey No 84 (Asia Samachar, 26 July 2017)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. When you leave a comment at the bottom of this article, it takes time to appear as it is moderated by human being. Unless it is offensive or libelous, it should appear. You can also comment at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here