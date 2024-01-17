Sharan Kaur @ Chano (1932 – 2024), Kampung Simee, Ipoh / Bercham

MDM. SHARAN KAUR @ CHANO
31.12.1932 – 11.1.2024
Kampung Simee, Ipoh / Bercham
With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing away of our dearest Sharan Kaur d/o Bishan Singh (Kg Simee), wife of the Late Kartar Singh Amar Singh (formerly from Kangar, Perlis).
She leaves behind
Children / Spouse
Late Rajinder Singh
Datin Ravinder Kaur @ Ranee / Dato’ Dr. Kuldip Sohan (KKS Padang Serai, Kedah)
Grandson
Hashvindip Singh Sohan
and a host of relatives and friends.
PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS
Sunday, 21 January 2024, from 9am to 12pm
Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang
She was a beautiful, strong-willed, disciplined, loving and caring mother and grandmother to us all.
You taught me everything Mummy except how to live without you. – Ranee
Dato Dr. Kuldip Sohan 017 – 367 2892
Datin Ravinder Kaur @ Ranee 012 – 490 2892
| Entry: 17 Jan 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here