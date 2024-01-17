Sharan Kaur @ Chano (1932 – 2024), Kampung Simee, Ipoh / Bercham

MDM. SHARAN KAUR @ CHANO

31.12.1932 – 11.1.2024

Kampung Simee, Ipoh / Bercham

With profound grief and sorrow, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing away of our dearest Sharan Kaur d/o Bishan Singh (Kg Simee), wife of the Late Kartar Singh Amar Singh (formerly from Kangar, Perlis).

She leaves behind

Children / Spouse

Late Rajinder Singh

Datin Ravinder Kaur @ Ranee / Dato’ Dr. Kuldip Sohan (KKS Padang Serai, Kedah)

Grandson

Hashvindip Singh Sohan

and a host of relatives and friends.

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS

Sunday, 21 January 2024, from 9am to 12pm

Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang

She was a beautiful, strong-willed, disciplined, loving and caring mother and grandmother to us all.

You taught me everything Mummy except how to live without you. – Ranee

Dato Dr. Kuldip Sohan 017 – 367 2892

Datin Ravinder Kaur @ Ranee 012 – 490 2892

| Entry: 17 Jan 2024 | Source: Family

