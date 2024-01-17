Letter to Editor: Baba Banta Singh in Malaysia – A missed opportunity

With the reputation that precedes him, and as a torch bearer of Guru Nanak’s Nirmal Panth, it would have been great if Baba Banta Singh Ji had requested for a dialogue with the group of Sikhs in Malaysia that have a different view on Nitnem Bania, Amrit Sanchar Baniaa, Simran and other Sikh practices.

Parcharaqk Bhai Banta Singh at Kampar’s Dasmesh Pita Semagam 2024 – Photos courtesy of Sikh Insight

By ST Singh | Letter to Editor |

Baba Banta Singh Ji was in Malaysia recently for the Dasmesh Pita Semagam held in Kampar, Perak. He is regarded as one of the foremost and Shiromani Parcharaks. He is regarded as a great Sikh scholar and regularly does Katha at Manji Sahib, Amritsar. Baba Ji is also known to be a zealous defender of Sikh practices, belief system and literature.

With the reputation that precedes him, and as a torch bearer of Guru Nanak’s Nirmal Panth, it would have been great if Baba Banta Singh Ji had requested for a dialogue with the group of Sikhs in Malaysia that have a different view on Nitnem Bania, Amrit Sanchar Baniaa, Simran and other Sikh practices. The dialogue should be in a peaceful, respectful and uplifting environment, just as how Guru Nanak had dialogues with the Sidhs, Yogis, Pandits, Maulvis, etc.

Guru Nanak would have done it, just as it was done during the four udasis. Guru Nanak Ji would have gone to meet these so call deviant people and had a discourse with them. Guru Ji would have listened to them and then put his point of view forward. This is evident from Sidh Ghost Bani in Sri Guru Grath Sahib Ji and some references in Bhai Gurdas Ji’s Varaa.

In his talks in Kampar, Baba Ji had made cursory reference to people who are these days questioning Sikhi, questioning Nitnem Baniaa, questioning Amrit Sanchar Baniaa and questioning some Sikh practices such Simran, etc. Would have been more meaningful if he had engaged these people in a dialogue. Hence, a missed opportunity ……

