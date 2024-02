Sardarni Baljit Kaur (Nikki) (1955 – 2024), Brickfields – Paintpur

SARDARNI BALJIT KAUR (NIKKI) D/O LATE SARDAR KEHAR SINGH PENDHER (BRICKFIELDS – PAINTPUR)

W/o Late Sardar Balvan Singh Nagra S/o Late Sardar Basta Singh Nagra (Puchong – Khera)

10.5.1955 – 15.2.2024

Peacefully passed away, 15th February 2024.

Leaving behind,

Children / Spouses:

Malkit Singh & Ginny Sandhu

Manpreet Kaur

Manpal Singh & Belwinder Kaur

Grandchildren:

Sukhdeep Singh

Hashvindeep Kaur

Jaskeerath Kaur

Amandeep Singh

Verleen Kaur

Harleen Kaur

And Mother-in-Law Ajmer Kaur (Puchong), brothers & sister in laws and sisters & brother in laws, nephews & nieces and relatives.

FUNERAL

Samshaan Boomi, Jalan Loke Yew, KL

16 February 2024 (Friday)

11.00am to 12.30pm: Visitation / Last respect

12.30pm: Cremation (Saskaar)

PATH DA BHOG

25th February 2024 (Sunday)

9.30 am to 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Mainduab Pudu, KL

For further details, contact;

Malkit Singh – 012 327 3266

Manpal Singh – 016 268 0800

Manpreet Kaur – 012 303 0529

| Entry: 15 Feb 2024 | Source: Family

