KL seminar to discuss Sikh youth challenges and prospects 

L-R: Simerpreet Kaur, Dr Parmjit Singh and Kuldip Singh

A seminar next week will discuss challenges and prospects faced by the Sikh youth, and at the same time provide them space to share their thoughts and get answers to their burning questions.

The one-day seminar – ‘Sikhi & Sikh Youth in the 21st Century: Challenges and Prospects’ – will be held on June 30 (Sunday), from 9am to 3.30pm, at the Asia Pacific University (APU) in Kuala Lumpur.

The seminar is designed to provide a platform for Sikh youth and professionals to listen to selected experts present their views on the subject.

The participants will also get a chance to contribute their own perspectives on the subject and engage in a dialogue over Sikh youth related issues and concerns.

“This seminar is a safe place for you to ask those burning questions you couldn’t ask anywhere else,” said Simerpreet Kaur, a Kuala Lumpur based practicing lawyer who is part of the organising team.

Simarpreet, who has spent the better of the last decade volunteering with and organising community and youth programmes, will be one of the MCs of the event.

Subang Sikh Youth Club (SSYC) advisor Kuldip Singh is encouraging its members take part in the seminar as it will allow them to meet other like-minded youth and explore together the challenges facing their faith.

“I would like to see our youth apply the basic tenets of Sikhi in every aspect of their daily lives,” Kuldip, who is part of the organising team, told Asia Samachar. SSYC is the youth wing of the Gurdwara Sahib Subang.

One of the key speakers will be Dr Parmjit Singh, the co-founder and CEO of the APIIT Education Group which includes the Asia Pacific University of Technology & Innovation (APU).

Participants will also be get a chance to dig deeper into what are on the minds of the Sikh youth, especially those aged 16 to 35.

The seminar will also present findings of a survey on the Sikh youth. (To take part in the survey, click here. The survey ends on June 22).

“The survey is trying to identify the needs of our youth. And what are the primary challenges they are facing,” said a member of the organising team.

The seminar is being organised by a group of individuals comprising university students, lecturers, young professionals and Sikh parcharaks, working independently without any organisational affiliation.

They are inviting Sikh youth above the age of 17 – with special emphasis on young professionals and students of universities and colleges.

