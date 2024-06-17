Sikh Youth survey: If you’re 16-35, we want to hear from you

Calling all Sikh Youth! If you are between ages 16-35 years, we want to hear from you!

Since we caught your eye, take a moment to share your experiences, challenges and do you want to look out for in this quick survey ✍ Every voice matters!

Kindly send in your responses before 22 June 2024. Your insights are very much appreciated and valuable to us!

To respond to the survey, click HERE or

https://forms.gle/R9Wkj5LpQgmE8EsM8

WHO IS BEHIND THIS SURVEY:

We are a group of individuals comprising university students, lecturers, and Sikh parcharaks, working independently without any organisational affiliation. We are organising a seminar aimed at helping youth understand what lies ahead for them. In view of this and for future initiatives, we are conducting this survey to help us organise more relevant and impactful activities. This survey is designed to gather insights from Sikh youth regarding the economic, social, educational, and personal challenges they face in the 21st century. Your responses will be invaluable in helping us understand and address these challenges effectively.

FOR MORE ON THE SEMINAR, SEE POSTER BELOW OR CLICK HERE

