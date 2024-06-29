280 Sikh women join Ekta Club’s maiden Senior Citizen’s Day 

Dr Ajeet Kaur Gill recognised at the Senior Citizen’s Day organised by EKTA Club of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor on 22 June 2024

EKTA Club of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor celebrated 280 Sikh women at its maiden Senior Citizen’s Day on the 22 June 2024 in Kuala Lumpur on 22 June 2024.

The club recognised two prominent Sikh women, Dr Ajeet Kaur Gill and Preetam Kaur Gill, for their contributions towards the Sikh community and the community at large.

Dr Ajeet, 93, was present in present to receive her award but Preetam could not attend due to health reasons.

Organised by the club’s welfare sub-committee led by Dr Navin Kaur, the event aimed to celebrate, pay tribute and to honour Sikh women between the ages of 75 and above.

In her speech, EKTA Club president Kuldip Kaur said that the club wanted to not only honour their legacy but also to let them know that they were a relevant and intergral part of the Sikh community.

She said they had enriched many lives with their experience and wisdom, and acted as the living custodians of the history of the Sikh community and its transition over 80 to 90 years.

