Sharan Kaur (Shanti) d/o Late Amar Singh (Raub, Pahang)

In Loving Memory

SHARAN KAUR (SHANTI) D/O LATE AMAR SINGH

Husband: Late Jagjit Singh Sandhu

(Raub, Pahang)

Leaving behind:

Children / Spouse:

Manjeet Singh / Kuldeep Kaur

Jasbir Singh / Lata Devi

Gurmit Kaur / Late Jasbir Singh

Gurdev Singh / Anna Thong

Gurjeet Kaur / Inderjit Singh

Jurjit Kaur / Ravinder Singh

Grandchildren: 11

Great grandchildren: 2

FUNERAL: 28 June 2024 (Friday)

2pm: Cortege leaves residence (No. 368, Jalan 12, Taman Raub Jaya 3, Raub, Pahang)

Cremation (Saskar) at Raub Sikh Crematorium, Jalan Lipis

For more info, kindly contact:

Manjeet Singh (Sunny) 011-19801596

Molly 012-6382510

Keshvin 011-29492385

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 27 June 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here