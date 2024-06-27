Sharan Kaur (Shanti) d/o Late Amar Singh (Raub, Pahang)

In Loving Memory
SHARAN KAUR (SHANTI) D/O LATE AMAR SINGH
Husband: Late Jagjit Singh Sandhu
(Raub, Pahang)
Leaving behind:
Children / Spouse:
Manjeet Singh / Kuldeep Kaur
Jasbir Singh / Lata Devi
Gurmit Kaur / Late Jasbir Singh
Gurdev Singh / Anna Thong
Gurjeet Kaur / Inderjit Singh
Jurjit Kaur / Ravinder Singh
Grandchildren: 11
Great grandchildren: 2
FUNERAL: 28 June 2024 (Friday)
2pm: Cortege leaves residence (No. 368, Jalan 12, Taman Raub Jaya 3, Raub, Pahang)
Cremation (Saskar) at Raub Sikh Crematorium, Jalan Lipis
For more info, kindly contact:
Manjeet Singh (Sunny) 011-19801596
Molly 012-6382510
Keshvin 011-29492385
| Entry: 27 June 2024 | Source: Family
