Law student Harsimren takes baby steps into political engagement

Harsimren Kaur Gill joins ADN Muda Selangor 2024

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

School debater Harsimren Kaur Gill took her passion for advocacy one notch up when she decided to try her luck to join the pool of young state assembly members called ADN Muda for the state of Selangor.

ADN stands for Ahli Dewan Undangan Negeri or the State Assemblyman.

When the opportunity to join ADN Muda Selangor came around, the 21-year-old first-year law student at the Universiti Malaya stepped forward.

“My passion for debating has been a significant part of my life, allowing me to engage in intellectual discussions and develop a keen interest in advocating for issues that impact our community. Through my legal studies and continuous involvement in debates, I aspire to contribute meaningfully to society and uphold justice within our community,” she tells Asia Samachar.

“I firmly believe that it is through political engagement that young people should voice out their opinions,” adds Harsimren who has been actively involved in various clubs and activities since her STPM days.

She was one of the 250 applicants from across Selangor, having succeeded to represent the Kinrara state constituency of N30. She turned out to be the only Punjabi participating in the state government initiative. At the same time, she was also also the youngest candidates in ADN Muda Selangor.

Her father Harnarain Singh Gill, who is involved in the information technology and media Industry, is also involved in a number of NGOs and is active with the local politics of the Subang Parliamentary Constituency. Her mother Saran Kaur is a dedicated homemaker.

Asia Samachar caught up with her to capture her experience.

How did you get involved as an ADN Muda?

I got involved in the ADN Muda Program because it aligns perfectly with my passion for debating and my commitment to addressing community issues. ADN Muda is an initiative run by the state government to empower youth to speak up and debate on matters concerning the people, providing a platform for us to voice our opinions. When I came across the application link on Instagram, I didn’t hesitate to apply. It was an exciting opportunity to step out of my comfort zone and try something new and different, something I had never done before.

Initially, I was a bit nervous, but having a supportive group of friends and fellow participants really helped me feel comfortable during the program. Given my enthusiasm for debating, joining this program was one of the best decisions I’ve made.

What is ADN Muda?

ADN Muda is an initiative by The Selangor State Government. Open to youths aged 18 to 35, the application period is open for a month. Speaker Lau Weng San said the program offers youths the chance to gain experience as state representatives and debate proposals, similar to the sessions in the Selangor State Assembly. The objectives of the program involve to educate and train youths on the actual processes of the Selangor State Assembly, provide a platform for youths to debate and exchange views on Selangor State Government policies formally and interactively. At the same time, it helps develop future leaders who think critically, understand legal processes, and care about current issues in Selangor.

What motivated you to join this initiative?

I am incredibly grateful to both of my parents (Harnarain Singh Gill & Saran Kaur) for their unwavering support throughout my journey of exploration and pursuit of my passions. Their boundless motivation and encouragement are the driving forces that keeps me going, filling me with gratitude and inspiring me to fearlessly embrace new challenges such as this one

Can you spot Harsimren Kaur Gill? She’s part of the ADN Muds Selangor 2024 team

My motivation to join the ADN Muda Program stems from my passion for debates and a strong desire to step out of my comfort zone to try something different. I saw this program as a unique opportunity to gain knowledge and build valuable connections. The chance to experience what actual state representatives (YBs) go through was both exciting and fulfilling. Getting the opportunity to be a YB (Yang Berkhidmat) in the Selangor State Assembly was really fulfilling. It helped me grasp the ins and outs of the process, especially the challenges that come with it.

Let me use this chance to urge all young people to participate in initiatives like this organized by the state government. These opportunities not only help hone your skills but also allow you to contribute to the nation by expressing your concerns. Such initiatives are crucial and deserve our attention and support.

What did you gain from the programme?

Through my participation in the ADN Muda Selangor, I learned invaluable research techniques, allowing me to analyse various issues critically and form well-informed opinions and arguments.

I had the opportunity to learn a great deal from others. I debated on the importance of the public transportation system in Selangor, emphasizing that the state government should allocate funds to improve the existing system before introducing alternative transportation options. It is crucial to ensure that our current system is well-maintained and efficient before implementing new solutions. I firmly believe that it is through political engagement that young people should voice out their opinions. This involvement is crucial as it helps shaping the future of our nation.

Additionally, I gained insights into the intricate workings of government and public policy, understanding how policies are formulated and implemented. I’ve also had the opportunity to honed my skills in effectively advocating for public rights and addressing current state issues. The program instilled in me the confidence and proficiency needed, enabling me to articulate my advocacy message with clarity and impact. Most importantly, the programme provided me ample networking opportunities, connecting me with like-minded individuals and professionals in advocacy and public policy spheres, further enriching my learning experience.

