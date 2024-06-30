Planning a trip to India? Malaysians can get free 30-day eTourist visa

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Malaysians will be granted 30-day e-tourist visa with double entry at no cost for travel to India from July 1 to June 30, 2025.

However, payment is not exempted for other types of visas, including e-business, e-conference, e-medical attendant, e-Ayush, e-emergency.

Those who wish to obtain normal paper visas from the outsourced service provider or the High Commission of India will continue to pay the prescribed visa fee, according to the High Commission of India in Kuala Lumpur in a statement.

The e-tourist visa was extended to Malaysians in August 2015.

