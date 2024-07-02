Man seeks court to declare he’s Sikh, never been Muslim – MKini



By MalaysiaKini | Malaysia |

Professing to have been raised in the Sikh faith since childhood, a man has turned to the civil court for a declaration that he has never been a Muslim.

The 28-year-old filed the originating summons at the Kuala Lumpur High Court on Dec 4 last year, over the contention that he was raised as a Sikh by his late Muslim convert mother, reported MalaysiaKini.

However, the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) has since applied to strike out the suit without it being subjected to a full trial, arguing that only the Syariah Court has the jurisdiction to determine the man’s religious status, the report added.

According to the man’s affidavit in support of the suit, he explained that his mother, who passed away on Nov 17, 2007, was initially a Sikh who embraced Islam upon marrying his father, a Muslim from Pakistan, on Aug 8, 1993.

The man said he was then born in Malaysia on June 25, 1996, but that his mother continued to raise him as a Sikh, and that he continued to be taught Sikhism in his childhood by his uncle.

The resident of Setapak, Kuala Lumpur, contended that he is not subject to Islamic law because he never professed the faith and his upbringing at home was in the beliefs and doctrines of Sikhism.

“To this day, I still practice Sikhism and regularly visit Sikh temples with my uncles and family and also celebrate all Sikh religious festivals and events such as Vaisakhi, Gurpurab, Akand Paath, Bandi Chor Divas, and Lohri.

“I have never willingly professed Islam at any point in time. I have never prayed in accordance with the Muslim faith or visited a mosque.

“I have never celebrated any Muslim festival or adopted any Islamic beliefs, including consuming only halal food or beverages and fasting.

“To the contrary, I would usually be vegetarian whenever I visited the temple or prior to a Sikh festival,” the man contended in the filing sighted by Malaysiakini.

For the full report, go here.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here