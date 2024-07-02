20th Mithi Yaad: Karbib Singh Raikay (Preet) (1948 – 2024)

20th Mithi Yaad

KARBIB SINGH RAIKAY (PREET)

30.7.1948 – 10.8.2004

Village: Chatiwind, Amritsar

Wife: Jit Kaur (Jitta)

Parents: Late Chanan Singh and Late Bhajan Kaur of Perak River Hydro Camp, MTD Baru Gajah, Perak

In-laws: Late Guljara Singh (Postman) and Late Gurde Kaur of Indian Settlement, Tronoh Mines, Kampar, Perak

PATH DA BHOG

4th August 2024 (Sunday), from 10am to 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Tronoh Mines, Kampar, Perak

Guru Ka Langgar will be served.

Deeply missed by Wife, children, great grandchildren, relatives and friends

Contact: Nirmal 018 766 4432

| Entry: 2 June 2024 | Source: Family

