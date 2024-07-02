20th Mithi Yaad: Karbib Singh Raikay (Preet) (1948 – 2024)

20th Mithi Yaad
KARBIB SINGH RAIKAY (PREET)
30.7.1948 – 10.8.2004
Village: Chatiwind, Amritsar
Wife: Jit Kaur (Jitta)
Parents: Late Chanan Singh and Late Bhajan Kaur of Perak River Hydro Camp, MTD Baru Gajah, Perak
In-laws: Late Guljara Singh (Postman) and Late Gurde Kaur of Indian Settlement, Tronoh Mines, Kampar, Perak
PATH DA BHOG
4th August 2024 (Sunday), from 10am to 12 noon
Gurdwara Sahib Tronoh Mines, Kampar, Perak
Guru Ka Langgar will be served.
Deeply missed by Wife, children, great grandchildren, relatives and friends
Contact: Nirmal 018 766 4432
| Entry: 2 June 2024 | Source: Family
