Zakgit Singh Harchand Singh (1958-2024), Cheras

ZAKGIT SINGH S/O HARCHAND SINGH
6.3.1958 – 3.7.2024
(Cheras)
Village: Rattowal
Sardar Zakgit Singh passed away peacefully on 03rd July 2024.
Leaving Behind:
Wife: Pritam Kaur d/o Sarja Singh
Children & Spouses
Inderjit Singh & Sukhwinder kaur
Jesvinderjit Singh
Jasmin Kaur & Jagraj Singh
Baljit Kaur & Kiran Avala
Sharanjit Singh & Sharandip Kaur
Grandchildren & Relatives
SASKAAR / CREMATION
3rd July 2024 (Wednesday), 2:00pm to 3.30pm
Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur
Sharanjit Singh – 011 2694 9641
Jasmin Kaur – 019 387 1490
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 3 June 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here