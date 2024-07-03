Zakgit Singh Harchand Singh (1958-2024), Cheras

ZAKGIT SINGH S/O HARCHAND SINGH

6.3.1958 – 3.7.2024

(Cheras)

Village: Rattowal

Sardar Zakgit Singh passed away peacefully on 03rd July 2024.

Leaving Behind:

Wife: Pritam Kaur d/o Sarja Singh

Children & Spouses

Inderjit Singh & Sukhwinder kaur

Jesvinderjit Singh

Jasmin Kaur & Jagraj Singh

Baljit Kaur & Kiran Avala

Sharanjit Singh & Sharandip Kaur

Grandchildren & Relatives

SASKAAR / CREMATION

3rd July 2024 (Wednesday), 2:00pm to 3.30pm

Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, Kuala Lumpur

Sharanjit Singh – 011 2694 9641

Jasmin Kaur – 019 387 1490

Entry: 3 June 2024

