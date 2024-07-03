Yearning to see family after four years, student dies on Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi

Manpreet Kaur

By Asia Samachar | Australia |

A young woman has tragically died on an international Qantas flight from Melbourne to Delhi.

Manpreet Kaur, who had dreams of becoming a chef, boarded the aircraft ready to fly from Melbourne to the Indian city of Delhi on June 20. It was going to be the first time she would see her family in four years, but sadly, she never made it, reports Herald Sun.

The newspaper quoted a friend as saying that the 24-year-old student reportedly “felt unwell” hours before arriving at the airport but managed to board the flight without any issues. However, when she went to put on her seatbelt, Ms Kaur apparently fell to the floor and “died on the spot”.

The plane was still attached to the gate in Melbourne when cabin crew and emergency services rushed to help her.

“When she got on the plane, she was struggling to put her seatbelt on,” her friend Gurdip Grewal told the Herald Sun. “Just before her flight started, she fell in front of her seat and died on the spot.”

It is understood that Ms Kaur likely died of tuberculosis, an infectious disease that mostly affects the lungs, according to the newspaper.

