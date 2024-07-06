First Mithi Yaad: Lall Singh Gill (1947 – 2023), Formerly Kampung Pasir / Setapak

First Mithi Yaad

In Loving Memory of

SARDAR LALL SINGH GILL S/O LATE HARI SINGH GILL

(17.9.1947 – 30.7.2023)

Formerly From: Kampung Pasir – (Setapak)

Pind: Ghal Kalan, District: Moga, Punjab

We remember you with pride & gratitude.

Your memory is our greatest treasure,

Your presence a cherished blessings.

A pillar of strength, your virtues continue to inspire us today & always

Deeply Missed By:

Wife: Sardarni Bahajan Kaur Sidhu (Shero) d/o Late Marsah Singh Sidhu

Children & Spouse / Grandchildren

Sukhpal Singh Gill & Preetpal Kaur Randhawa / Harsimar Kaur Gill / Teghveer Singh Gill

Sarjit Kaur Gill & Phapinder Singh Randhawa / Balraj Singh Randhawa

Manjit Kaur Gill & Harbindar Singh / Prabhnaam Singh / Sehajnaam Kaur

ASA DI VAR & SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG

GURDWARA SAHIB TAT KHALSA (Guru Nanak Darbar Tatt Khalsa Diwan Gurdwara)

On 14th July 2024 (Sunday) from 6.30am to 11.30am

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Contact Details:

Sukhpal Singh (012-5049630)

Preetpal Kaur (012-5442056)

| Entry: 6 July 2024 | Source: Family

