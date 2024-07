Laxmeet Kaur Raja Singh (1950 – 2024), Batang Berjuntai / Rawang

SARDARNI LAXMEET KAUR D/O LATE RAJA SINGH (RAWANG) & MADAM SWARAN KAUR (CANADA)

(Karla, Hoshiarpur)

10.11.1950 – 07.07.2024

HUSBAND: LATE SARDAR SHIRH SINGH (BATANG BERJUNTAI)

Peacefully passed away, 7th July 2024.

Leaving behind,

Children / Spouses:

Harmeet Singh / Jasmeet Kaur

Gurmeet Kaur / Devinder Singh (Canada)

Herinder Kaur / Kamaljit Singh

Kuldeep Kaur / Hardip Singh

Grandchildren:

Jaswin Kaur (Canada)

Prabhleen Kaur

Rohanmeet Singh

Jaslindeep Kaur

Kareena Kaur (Canada)

Gurleen Kaur

Amar Singh (Canada)

Ranveerdip Singh

Haslindeep Kaur

And Brothers & Sisters, Brothers-In-Law & Sisters-In-Law, Nephews & Nieces and Relatives.

FUNERAL: 8th July 2024 (Monday)

12pm: Cortege leaves residence No. 35, Jalan RT1, Taman Rawang Tin, 48000 Rawang

1.30pm to 2.30pm: Visitation / Last respect at Samshaan Boomi, Jalan Loke Yew, KL

2.30pm: Cremation (Saskaar)

PATH DA BHOG: 21st July 2024 (Sunday)

9.30 am to 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Batang Berjuntai

For further details, contact;

Harmeet Singh 012- 652 3134

Kamaljit Singh 012-719 8148

Hardip Singh 013- 388 3838

Manjit Singh 017-362 3060

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 7 July 2024 | Source: Family

