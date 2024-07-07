Does Yoga have a place in Sikhi?

By Gurnam Singh | Opinion |

The recent incident involving Instagram influencer Archana Makwana, who performed yoga at the Darbar Sahib in Amritsar on International Yoga Day, has sparked a debate on the place of yoga in Sikhism. Following her act of meditation and a headstand on the parikrama path, she faced severe backlash and even death threats, leading to police protection.

This controversy raises important questions about respecting religious protocols. Just as one would follow the dress code at the Vatican or any other religious site, it is crucial to adhere to the decorum/maryada of the Darbar Sahib. Disregard for these norms, whether intentional or not, can lead to significant unrest among devotees.

This has rightly been condemned. If I go to visit the Vatican or St Paul’s Cathedral or any other religious centre, then it’s right that I follow the protocols. I remember some years ago being refused entry into the Vatican because I was wearing shorts. Luckily there were street vendors near by selling jogging bottoms capitalising on what clearly was a regular experience.

Putting no aside the debate about the sanctions that should be applied to the incumbent, who has seemingly given a heat hearted apology, there is a bigger issue about the place of yoga in Sikhi. Many Gurdwaras offer yoga classes, recognizing its physical and mental health benefits. The practice of Kundalini Yoga, particularly associated with the 3HO community founded by Yogi Bhajan, illustrates a fusion of yoga and Sikh spirituality, embraced by many non-Punjabi Sikhs.

However, examining the Sikh scriptures offers further insight. Guru Nanak Dev Ji, in the Guru Granth Sahib, delineates a clear distinction between the external practices of yoga and the inner spiritual discipline that true yoga represents. As he states in the below shabad in Soohee, First Mehla, Seventh House:

ੴ ਸਤਿਗੁਰ ਪ੍ਰਸਾਦਿ ॥

One Universal Creator God. By The Grace Of The True Guru:

ਜੋਗੁ ਨ ਖਿੰਥਾ ਜੋਗੁ ਨ ਡੰਡੈ ਜੋਗੁ ਨ ਭਸਮ ਚੜਾਈਐ ॥

Yoga is not the patched coat, Yoga is not the walking stick. Yoga is not smearing the body with ashes.

ਜੋਗੁ ਨ ਮੁੰਦੀ ਮੂੰਡਿ ਮੁਡਾਇਐ ਜੋਗੁ ਨ ਸਿੰਙੀ ਵਾਈਐ ॥

Yoga is not the ear-rings, and not the shaven head. Yoga is not the blowing of the horn.

ਅੰਜਨ ਮਾਹਿ ਨਿਰੰਜਨਿ ਰਹੀਐ ਜੋਗ ਜੁਗਤਿ ਇਵ ਪਾਈਐ ॥੧॥

Remaining unblemished in the midst of the filth of the world – this is the way to attain Yoga. ||1||

ਗਲੀ ਜੋਗੁ ਨ ਹੋਈ ॥

By mere words, Yoga is not attained.

ਏਕ ਦ੍ਰਿਸਟਿ ਕਰਿ ਸਮਸਰਿ ਜਾਣੈ ਜੋਗੀ ਕਹੀਐ ਸੋਈ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉ ॥

One who looks upon all with a single eye, and knows them to be one and the same – he alone is known as a Yogi. ||1||Pause||

ਜੋਗੁ ਨ ਬਾਹਰਿ ਮੜੀ ਮਸਾਣੀ ਜੋਗੁ ਨ ਤਾੜੀ ਲਾਈਐ ॥

Yoga is not wandering to the tombs of the dead; Yoga is not sitting in trances.

ਜੋਗੁ ਨ ਦੇਸਿ ਦਿਸੰਤਰਿ ਭਵਿਐ ਜੋਗੁ ਨ ਤੀਰਥਿ ਨਾਈਐ ॥

Yoga is not wandering through foreign lands; Yoga is not bathing at sacred shrines of pilgrimage.

ਅੰਜਨ ਮਾਹਿ ਨਿਰੰਜਨਿ ਰਹੀਐ ਜੋਗ ਜੁਗਤਿ ਇਵ ਪਾਈਐ ॥੨॥

Remaining unblemished in the midst of the filth of the world – this is the way to attain Yoga. ||2||

ਸਤਿਗੁਰੁ ਭੇਟੈ ਤਾ ਸਹਸਾ ਤੂਟੈ ਧਾਵਤੁ ਵਰਜਿ ਰਹਾਈਐ ॥

Meeting with the True Guru, doubt is dispelled, and the wandering mind is restrained.

ਨਿਝਰੁ ਝਰੈ ਸਹਜ ਧੁਨਿ ਲਾਗੈ ਘਰ ਹੀ ਪਰਚਾ ਪਾਈਐ ॥

Nectar rains down, celestial music resounds, and deep within, wisdom is obtained.

ਅੰਜਨ ਮਾਹਿ ਨਿਰੰਜਨਿ ਰਹੀਐ ਜੋਗ ਜੁਗਤਿ ਇਵ ਪਾਈਐ ॥੩॥

Remaining unblemished in the midst of the filth of the world – this is the way to attain Yoga. ||3||

ਨਾਨਕ ਜੀਵਤਿਆ ਮਰਿ ਰਹੀਐ ਐਸਾ ਜੋਗੁ ਕਮਾਈਐ ॥

O Nanak, remain dead while yet alive – practice such a Yoga.

ਵਾਜੇ ਬਾਝਹੁ ਸਿੰਙੀ ਵਾਜੈ ਤਉ ਨਿਰਭਉ ਪਦੁ ਪਾਈਐ ॥

When the horn is blown without being blown, then you shall attain the state of fearless dignity.

ਅੰਜਨ ਮਾਹਿ ਨਿਰੰਜਨਿ ਰਹੀਐ ਜੋਗ ਜੁਗਤਿ ਤਉ ਪਾਈਐ ॥੪॥੧॥੮॥

Remaining unblemished in the midst of the filth of the world – this is the way to attain Yoga. ||4||1||8||

Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Raag Soohee – 730

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK. He can be contacted at Gurnam.singh.1@warwick.ac.uk

* This is the opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Asia Samachar.

RELATED STORY:

Harmony in Chanting and Silence: Exploring Spiritual Practices through a Sikhi Lens (Asia Samachar, 17 April 2024)

﻿

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here