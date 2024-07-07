First Mithi Yard: Kpl 503570 (R) Amrik Singh Sandhu (1954 – 2023), Engineers Draughtsman (RAJD)

First Mithi Yaad
KPL 503570 (R) AMRIK SINGH SANDHU S/O LATE HARBANS SINGH SANDHU
Engineers Draughtsman (RAJD)
28.10.1954 – 24.7.2023
Village: Brahmpura
Parents: Late Harbans Singh Sandhu & Late Mata Mohinder Kaur Randhawa
Deeply missed by the loved ones.
KIRTAN & PATH DA BHOG
13 JULY 2024 (Saturday),
from 9.30am to 11.30, followed by Guru Ka Langgar.
Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru
Please treat this as a personal invitation.
Contact:
Lt. Col. (R) Satwant Singh: +6012 644 5148
Jasbir Singh: +6019 7710550
Satwant Singh: +6016 741 5183
