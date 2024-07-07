First Mithi Yard: Kpl 503570 (R) Amrik Singh Sandhu (1954 – 2023), Engineers Draughtsman (RAJD)

First Mithi Yaad

KPL 503570 (R) AMRIK SINGH SANDHU S/O LATE HARBANS SINGH SANDHU

Engineers Draughtsman (RAJD)

28.10.1954 – 24.7.2023

Village: Brahmpura

Parents: Late Harbans Singh Sandhu & Late Mata Mohinder Kaur Randhawa

Deeply missed by the loved ones.

KIRTAN & PATH DA BHOG

13 JULY 2024 (Saturday),

from 9.30am to 11.30, followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Contact:

Lt. Col. (R) Satwant Singh: +6012 644 5148

Jasbir Singh: +6019 7710550

Satwant Singh: +6016 741 5183

| Entry: 7 July 2024 | Source: Family

