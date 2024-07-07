Bibi Sharan Kaur Gill (1926 – 2024), Jalan Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur

BIBI SHARAN KAUR GILL D/O MILKHA SINGH

(1926 – 2024)

Wife of Late Harnam Singh

Bibi Ji passed away peacefully on 7 July 2024, leaving behind brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Saskaar/ Cremation:

4 pm, 8 July 2024 (Monday)

Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

Cortège leaves from home at 3.30 pm (Add: 15 Jalan Khalsa, Taman Kaya, Batu 3 3/4, Jalan Ipoh, 51100 Kuala Lumpur)

Contact;

Dr Seelwant Kaur 012 297 5959

Terlochan Singh 019 814 8484

Her legacy is not measured by the wealth she leaves behind, but the love she shares, the lives she touches, and the memories she leaves behind.

| Entry: 7 July 2024 | Source: Family

