Sikh activists for Khalistan say lives at risk in Slough – Report

Kamaljit Kaur from Slough on one of her campaign rounds – Photo: Personal Facebook

Two Slough residents claim their and their families’ lives are being put at risk by the Indian government – and one says he needs round-the-clock protection from the police.

Kamaljit Kaur and Gurcharan Singh allege they are being threatened because they support an independent Sikh state in the Punjab region – against the wishes of the Indian government.

They have spoken out as councillors were set to debate the issue at Slough Borough Council on Thursday July 25.

Mr Singh claimed he faced a ‘direct threat from the Indian government’ as a member of the Dal Khalsar organisation, which campaigns for a Sikh state of Khalistan.

English-language Indian news reports suggest India’s government wants Mr Singh to be arrested for his involvement in a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London last year.

Mr Singh said: “Two people in Slough are facing direct assassination threats from the Indian government.” He added: “I’m under direct 24/7 police protection.”

Mrs Kaur – a former Labour councillor – said her husband is also at risk. She said her husband is an activist campaigning for a referendum on Khalistani independence and, claimed that his details have been published on the website of India’s National Investigation Agency.

She said: “It’s true there are people in Slough that are at risk.”

Councillors in Slough are set to debate and vote on whether to write to the government expressing concerns about the safety of Khalistan activists in the town.

The call has been raised by independent councillors Sabia Akram and Waqas Sabah, who are both from Muslim backgrounds. But a former Slough mayor has sent a petition to the council calling for the motion to be removed from the agenda claiming it is divisive.

Mewa Singh Mann collected 56 signatures for a petition he says is on behalf of the Sikh community.

