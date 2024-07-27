Buntong Sikhs reunion attracts 300 strong turnout

Bunting Sikhs reunion in June 2024

Some 300 current and former residents of Buntong, a suburb of Perak state capital of Ipoh, thronged a reunion night on Saturday (20 July 2024) that saw some of them catching up for the first time in two decades. They had a similar gathering in Ipoh two years ago. A wonderful reunion to cherish old memories, and to continue their friendship.

For more photos, go here or here.

