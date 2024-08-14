Madam Pritam Kaur (1958 – 2024), High Street, K.L; Formerly Batu Gajah

MADAM PRITAM KAUR

D/O LATE ANGRET SINGH & LATE MATA BALWANT KAUR

30.6.1958 – 8.8.2024

High Street, K.L | Formerly from Batu Gajah

Husband: Late Balbir Singh s/o Late Hakam Singh Dhaliwal and Late mata Balbir Kaur (Puro)

Children & Spouses:

Nirmal Singh

Sharanjit Kaur & Paramjeet Singh

Kiranjeet Kaur & Kulwant Singh

Grandchildren:

Chelinajeet Kaur

Berlinajeet Kaur

Gursimar Kaur

Veer Raaj Singh

Sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Path da Phog & Antim Ardaas

25th August 2024 (Sunday) from 9:30 am to 12.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Polis (High Street)

(No 6,Jalan Balai Polis,50000 Kuala Lumpur)

Dearly missed by family, relatives and friends.

Contact details:

Nirmal 011 – 2167 6015

Paramjeet 011 – 5176 0557

Kulwant 016 – 643 6241

| Entry: 14 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

