Madam Pritam Kaur (1958 – 2024), High Street, K.L; Formerly Batu Gajah

MADAM PRITAM KAUR
D/O LATE ANGRET SINGH & LATE MATA BALWANT KAUR
30.6.1958 – 8.8.2024
High Street, K.L | Formerly from Batu Gajah
Husband: Late Balbir Singh s/o Late Hakam Singh Dhaliwal and Late mata Balbir Kaur (Puro)
Children & Spouses:
Nirmal Singh
Sharanjit Kaur & Paramjeet Singh
Kiranjeet Kaur & Kulwant Singh
Grandchildren:
Chelinajeet Kaur
Berlinajeet Kaur
Gursimar Kaur
Veer Raaj Singh
Sisters, in-laws, relatives and friends.
Path da Phog & Antim Ardaas
25th August 2024 (Sunday) from 9:30 am to 12.00pm
Gurdwara Sahib Polis (High Street)
(No 6,Jalan Balai Polis,50000 Kuala Lumpur)
Dearly missed by family, relatives and friends.
Contact details:
Nirmal 011 – 2167 6015
Paramjeet 011 – 5176 0557
Kulwant 016 – 643 6241
