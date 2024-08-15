Hardip Singh Dhaliwal (Johor Bahru)

HARDIP SINGH DHALIWAL

Passed away peacefully on 10th August 2024

Loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and a wonderful friend who touched many with his generosity & kindness leaving behind a void that will never be filled

Dearly Missed by

Wife: Shukdewa Kaur Sra

Sister / Spouse: Gurdave Kaur & Karpal Singh

Children / Spouse: Pradip & Geeta, Sharmila & Kuldip

Beloved Grandchildren: Ashviny, Rajdip and Jaydip

Relatives and friends.

PATH DA BHOG

18th August 2024 (Sunday), 10am to 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru

Sharmila (016 205 0142)

Ranjit (013 301 9089)

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 15 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here