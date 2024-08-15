Hardip Singh Dhaliwal (Johor Bahru)

HARDIP SINGH DHALIWAL
Passed away peacefully on 10th August 2024
Loving husband, brother, father, grandfather, uncle, brother-in-law and a wonderful friend who touched many with his generosity & kindness leaving behind a void that will never be filled
Dearly Missed by
Wife: Shukdewa Kaur Sra
Sister / Spouse: Gurdave Kaur & Karpal Singh
Children / Spouse: Pradip & Geeta, Sharmila & Kuldip
Beloved Grandchildren: Ashviny, Rajdip and Jaydip
Relatives and friends.
PATH DA BHOG
18th August 2024 (Sunday), 10am to 12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru
Sharmila (016 205 0142)
Ranjit (013 301 9089)
| Entry: 15 Aug 2024 | Source: Family
